BRIEF-Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date
* To pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 13 MMJ Phytotech Ltd :
* MMJ enters agreement to strengthen AUS distribution network
* Binding LOI entered with HL Pharma Pty Ltd. for importation and distribution of MMJ's medicinal cannabis products
* MMJ to work with Hl Pharma to secure all necessary import licenses and permits
* Hl Pharma will assist with establishing an australian dispensary framework that enables distribution of MMJ's medicinal cannabis products to approved customers
* application for clinical trial on KLT-1101 was accepted by China food and drug administration on 4 May 2017.