Feb 13 MMJ Phytotech Ltd :

* MMJ enters agreement to strengthen AUS distribution network

* Binding LOI entered with HL Pharma Pty Ltd. for importation and distribution of MMJ's medicinal cannabis products

* MMJ to work with Hl Pharma to secure all necessary import licenses and permits

* Hl Pharma will assist with establishing an australian dispensary framework that enables distribution of MMJ's medicinal cannabis products to approved customers