BRIEF-SFA Engineering says issuance of bonus shares
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
Feb 13 Television Broadcasts Ltd :
* Trading in shares and guaranteed notes on stock exchange of Hong Kong Limited was suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 13 February
* Trading suspended pending release of an announcement of company in relation to inside information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)