BRIEF-Rai Saheb Rekh Chand Mohota SPG & Wvg Mills March-qtr profit rises
May 29 Rai Saheb Rekh Chand Mohota SPG & WVG Mills Ltd:
Feb 13 Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd
* notes recent media coverage regarding its franchise network.
* Believes this coverage did not reflect financial performance of its franchise network
* Domino's has found no evidence of a link between franchisee profitability and breaches of employment obligations in this time.
* Domino's has requested any available evidence to assist this investigation.
* Is investigating an allegation raised in report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Rai Saheb Rekh Chand Mohota SPG & WVG Mills Ltd:
BRUSSELS, May 29 EU ministers agreed on Monday on draft new rules for approving cars for sale in order to prevent a repeat of the Volkswagen emissions scandal and giving the European Commission the power to fine cheating manufacturers directly.