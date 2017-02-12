Feb 13 Mach7 Technologies Ltd

* Mach7 expects positive ebitda result for financial year ended 30 june 2017

* On track to produce break-even or better earnings before interest, tax and depreciation result for financial year ended 30 june 2017

* Company believes its revenues for this half year (1 january to 30 june 2017) will be significantly higher than in previous years