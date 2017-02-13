GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
Feb 13 Reliance Defence & Engineering Ltd
* Master ship repair agreement between Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited and U.S. Navy
* Says over 100 ships of U.S. Navy's 7th fleet will avail services at Reliance Shipyard
* Co selected to undertake repair and maintenance works for U.S. Navy at Gujarat Source text: bit.ly/2kYvNl1 Further company coverage:
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
SYDNEY, May 27 Adani Enterprises will get no exemption or discounted rates on royalties it has to pay to develop its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday.