Feb 13 Adapt It Holdings Ltd:

* Says interim group results for six months ended Dec.31 2016

* Says turnover for six months ended Dec.31 2016 increased 48 pct to 460.7 mln rand (2015: 310.4 mln rand)

* Says organic growth was 4 pct and acquisitive growth was 44 pct

* Says organic growth was muted due to ongoing pressure in higher education, manufacturing, resources and banking segments

* Says earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 44 pct to 89.9 mln rand(2015: 62.3 mln rand)

* Says operating profit increased 32 pct to 69.5 mln rand(2015: 52.5 mln rand).

* Says whilst current market conditions are challenging, our outlook remains positive

* Says normalised HEPS grew 20 pct to 34.74 cents (2015: 28.89 cents)