BRIEF-SFA Engineering says issuance of bonus shares
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
Feb 13 Adapt It Holdings Ltd:
* Says interim group results for six months ended Dec.31 2016
* Says turnover for six months ended Dec.31 2016 increased 48 pct to 460.7 mln rand (2015: 310.4 mln rand)
* Says organic growth was 4 pct and acquisitive growth was 44 pct
* Says organic growth was muted due to ongoing pressure in higher education, manufacturing, resources and banking segments
* Says earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 44 pct to 89.9 mln rand(2015: 62.3 mln rand)
* Says operating profit increased 32 pct to 69.5 mln rand(2015: 52.5 mln rand).
* Says whilst current market conditions are challenging, our outlook remains positive
* Says normalised HEPS grew 20 pct to 34.74 cents (2015: 28.89 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)