UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec considers adding capacity at China chip plant
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
Feb 13 Apollo Global Capital Inc
* Announces resignation of Socorro P. Lim as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
SEOUL, May 29 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it is considering adding memory chip production capacity at its manufacturing base in China amid an industry-wide boom.