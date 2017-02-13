Feb 13 Oriola KD Oyj:
* Q4 net sales 424.8 million euros ($451.56 million) versus 436 million euros seen in
Reuters poll
* Q4 adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.8 pct to 21.8 million euros
* Q4 operating profit 14.1 million euros (Reuters poll: 15.6 million euros)
* Proposes 2016 dividend of 0.14 euro per share (Reuters poll: 0.15 euro per share)
* 2017 adjusted operating profit (adjusted EBIT) on constant currency basis is estimated to
remain at 2016 level
* Says company is undergoing a major development phase which started in 2015 and is
estimated to be completed by end of 2018
* Costs related to development projects and intensified competition in Swedish retail,
especially online, will negatively impact 2017 profitability
($1 = 0.9407 euros)
