BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Veto Switch Gears and Cables Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 31.7 million rupees versus loss 8.6 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 244.7 million rupees versus 290.6 million rupees year ago
* Says declared interim dividend of INR 1 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2kn5vam) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17