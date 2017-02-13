Feb 13 Sadbhav Engineering Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 524.2 million rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 8.65 billion rupees

* Sadbhav engineering ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 372.9 million rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 287.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 7.53 billion rupees