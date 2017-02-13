BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Sadbhav Engineering Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 524.2 million rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 8.65 billion rupees
* Sadbhav engineering ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 372.9 million rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 287.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 7.53 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2lGRciL) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17