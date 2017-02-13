Feb 13 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net profit 5.47 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol net sales 107.07 billion rupees

* Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 3.86 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.27 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 94.42 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2kmZdr4) Further company coverage: