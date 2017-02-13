BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 5.47 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol net sales 107.07 billion rupees
* Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 3.86 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.27 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 94.42 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2kmZdr4) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17