Feb 13 Frisq Holding AB (publ):

* Acquires digital technology platform, establishes new business area as well as carries out private placement of 50 million Swedish crowns

* Purchase price consists of 2 million crowns and 100,000 shares as well as investment commitment of about 30 million crowns and potential earn-out of up to 1.1 million shares during five-year period

* Acquisition is financed through directed share issue of 50 million crowns

* To issue up to 2.4 million shares in private placement at subscription price 20.80 crowns per share

Through acquisition, Frisq establishes new business area, Frisq Care, which will be conducted by a new subsidiary