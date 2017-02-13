BRIEF-Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date
* To pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 13 C-Rad AB:
* Q4 net sales 27.3 million Swedish crowns ($3 million) versus 20.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 order intake 41.9 million crowns versus 26.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 4.4 million crowns versus loss 6.1 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.9094 Swedish crowns)
* application for clinical trial on KLT-1101 was accepted by China food and drug administration on 4 May 2017.