UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec considers adding capacity at China chip plant
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
Feb 13 Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA:
* Says obtains a 20-year patent in Europe for its electronic mail certification method
* Says the granting of the patent covers 38 countries including Spain, Germany, France, England, Netherlands, Italy, Norway and Sweden Source text: bit.ly/2kirUtX
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
SEOUL, May 29 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it is considering adding memory chip production capacity at its manufacturing base in China amid an industry-wide boom.