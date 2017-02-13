BRIEF-Lander Sports Development says dividend payment date
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
Feb 13 Fonciere Developpement Logements FDL Sa
* FY rental revenue 15.2 million euros ($16.17 million) versus 21.8 million euros year ago
* FY net recurring profit 2.6 million euros versus 6.4 million euros year ago
* FY ANR EPRA 366.0 million euros versus 409.0 million euros year ago
* Will propose dividend of 0.78 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to Indonesia-based property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk's (APLN, BB-/Stable) USD300 million seven-year 5.95% unsecured unsubordinated notes. The assignment of the final rating follows a review of the final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigne