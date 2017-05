Feb 13 National Express Group Plc:

* Completion of acquisition of c2c franchise by Trenitalia

* Completion of acquisition was triggered after department for transport granted final consent to proceed

* Total consideration for franchise was 72.6 mln stg, resulting in a small net profit for National Express Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)