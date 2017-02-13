BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 136.8 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 3.35 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 155.1 million rupees; net sales was 2.81 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kB6hl2 Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17