BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Bigbloc Construction Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus 1.2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 161.9 million rupees versus 153.8 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2l6bhl1 Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17