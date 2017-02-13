Feb 13 Leoni Ag

* Generates better-than-expected ebit of eur 78 million in 2016

* Proposed dividend of eur 0.50 per share

* Based on preliminary calculations, particularly valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and the tax consequences of the fraud case will result in 2016 net income of about eur 10 million (2015: eur 77.3 million)

* 2016 sales of some eur 4.4 billion in fiscal 2016 (2015: eur 4.5 billion)