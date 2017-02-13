UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec considers adding capacity at China chip plant
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
Feb 13 Madkom SA"
* Q4 net profit 251,118 zlotys ($62,161) versus loss of 302,808 zlotys year on year
* The company assumes growth of revenue in 2017-2020 so that the sales growth increased to 35 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0398 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, May 29 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it is considering adding memory chip production capacity at its manufacturing base in China amid an industry-wide boom.