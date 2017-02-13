BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Power Finance Corporation Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 19.50 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 70.10 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 19.31 billion rupees
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 15.82 billion rupees; total income from operations was 69.91 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2kYEYC7) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17