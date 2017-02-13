Feb 13 Power Finance Corporation Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 19.50 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 70.10 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for dec quarter net profit was 19.31 billion rupees

* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 15.82 billion rupees; total income from operations was 69.91 billion rupees