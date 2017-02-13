BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Allahabad Bank
** Dec-qtr net profit 752.6 mln rupees vs net loss of 4.86 bln rupees yr ago
** Dec-quarter interest earned 42.95 billion rupees versus 46.19 billion rupees year ago
** Dec quarter provisions 8.96 billion rupees versus 12.08 billion rupees year ago
** Dec-quarter gross NPA 12.51 percent versus 12.28 percent previous quarter
**Dec-qtr net NPA 8.65 pct vs 8.59 pct previous qtr Source text: bit.ly/2l6gM39 Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17