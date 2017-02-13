BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Knr Constructions Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 306.7 million rupees versus profit 339.8 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 3.82 billion rupees versus 2.19 billion rupees year ago Source text:(bit.ly/2kBryLe) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17