Feb 13 Jaypee Infratech Ltd:

* Dec quarter net loss 413.9 million rupees

* Dec quarter net sales 3.18 billion rupees

* Net Loss in Dec quarter last year was 253.3 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 7.52 billion rupees