BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Jaypee Infratech Ltd:
* Dec quarter net loss 413.9 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 3.18 billion rupees
* Net Loss in Dec quarter last year was 253.3 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 7.52 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2kJyN6w) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17