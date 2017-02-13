Feb 13 Future Market Networks Ltd:

* Dec quarter net loss 54.5 million rupees versus loss 34.2 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter total income from operations 194.1 million rupees versus 202.9 million rupees year ago

* Says board resolved to revive infra logistics business of co

* Says board resolved to explore possibilities in development of land parcel acquired earlier

* Says board resolved to sell investments in unit Naman Mall Management Co