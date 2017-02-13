BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Future Market Networks Ltd:
* Dec quarter net loss 54.5 million rupees versus loss 34.2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 194.1 million rupees versus 202.9 million rupees year ago
* Says board resolved to revive infra logistics business of co
* Says board resolved to explore possibilities in development of land parcel acquired earlier
* Says board resolved to sell investments in unit Naman Mall Management Co Source text: bit.ly/2kizAwq Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17