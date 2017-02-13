BRIEF-Lander Sports Development says dividend payment date
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
Feb 13 Montebalito SA:
* FY net profit 3.7 million euros ($3.9 million) versus 259,000 euros year ago
* FY net sales 4.9 million euros versus 7.2 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 4.1 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9385 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to Indonesia-based property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk's (APLN, BB-/Stable) USD300 million seven-year 5.95% unsecured unsubordinated notes. The assignment of the final rating follows a review of the final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigne