BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Gallantt Metal Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 78.9 million rupees versus profit 95.9 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 1.36 billion rupees versus 1.52 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2lasVDY) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17