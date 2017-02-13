Feb 13 Larsen & Toubro Ltd
* Says Larsen & Toubro and MBDA establish joint venture for
development of sophisticated missile systems
* Says JV is expected to be incorporated in the first half
of 2017 after necessary approvals.
* Says JV to develop and supply missiles and missile systems
* JV, ‘L&T MBDA Missile Systems Ltd’, will operate from work
centre, which will include pyrotechnical integration and final
checkout facilities
* L&T will own 51 pct of the company and MBDA, 49%, fully
complying with India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) policy
norms
* JV will be registered in india and conduct business as an
indian company
* JV would focus on business opportunities in missiles and
missile systems domain
* JV to look to develop, supply fifth generation anti-tank
guided missiles, missiles for coastal batteries,high speed
target drones
