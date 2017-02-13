Feb 13 Amper SA:

* Says has agreed to sell its LATAM subsidiaries in Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Central America and United States

* Says sale is made without cash payment but by assumption by buyer of all obligations and liabilities in the sold companies

* Sees positive impact from sale of about 5.8 million euros ($6.18 million) with a reduction of the group's net financial debt by 7 million euros Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9385 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)