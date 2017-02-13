BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Hindalco Industries Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 3.20 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 3.93 billion rupees
* Dec quarter income from operations 99.15 billion rupees
* Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 327.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; income from operations was 87.16 billion rupees
* Copper performance impacted due to lower demand in domestic market and lower by-products realization
* The profit snap was first Source text: bit.ly/2l6aAZ5 Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17