BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd
* Lypsa gems & jewellery ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 64.7 million rupees versus profit60.3 million rupees year ago
* Lypsa gems & jewellery ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 702.8 million rupees versus 1.39 billion rupees year ago
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17