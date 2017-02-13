BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 DCM Shriram Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 1.37 billion rupees versus 609 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 14.48 billion rupees versus 13.09 billion rupees year ago
* Says declared interim dividend of INR 2.80 per share Source text: bit.ly/2lH8tZ8 Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17