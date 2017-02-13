BRIEF-Digimatic Group posts FY net profit attributable S$1.1 million
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$15.2 million, up 67.88%
Feb 13 Sino Splendid Holdings Ltd:
* Sino Splendid-positive Profit Alert
* Expected to record a profit attributable to owners of company of not less than HK$100 million for year ended 31 December 2016
* Significant increase in profit was mainly attributable to unrealized fair value gain on held-for-trading investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$15.2 million, up 67.88%
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.