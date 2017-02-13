BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Piramal Enterprises Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 4.04 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 23.42 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 3.07 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 17.86 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2kntmX8) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17