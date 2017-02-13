Feb 13 Piramal Enterprises Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net profit 4.04 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 23.42 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 3.07 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 17.86 billion rupees