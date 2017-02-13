BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals Ltd
* Consol Dec-qtr net profit 506.8 mln rupees
* Consol Dec-qtr net sales 3.56 billion rupees
* Declared interim dividend of INR 1.20 per share
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 447.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 3.86 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2l6yJi4
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17