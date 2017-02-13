BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Chl Ltd
* Chl ltd - dec quarter consol net loss 44.8 million rupees versus loss 86.5 million rupees year ago
* Chl ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 213.8 million rupees versus 212.9 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2laCouG) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17