Feb 13 China Motor Bus Co Ltd

* refers to articles which referred to letter from Argyle Street Management Ltd to board making allegations against management of co

* confirm that it has received a second letter from ASML

* "second letter from asml which is essentially a repetition of same unfounded allegations made in first letter"

* board is not aware of anything to suggest that relevant party is interested to acquire any shareholding interest in company