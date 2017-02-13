WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 13 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc:
* Licensing agreement with orion for EASYHALER
* Signed an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Orion Corporation Of Finland, for its new Easyhaler combination product
* Under terms of agreement, Hikma has exclusive rights to register, distribute, market and sell product in all of its MENA markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.