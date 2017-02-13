UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec considers adding capacity at China chip plant
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
Feb 13 Invibes Advertising NV:
* FY revenue 2.7 million euros ($2.87 million) versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* Expects consequently a sustained growth of its turnover for the financial year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
SEOUL, May 29 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it is considering adding memory chip production capacity at its manufacturing base in China amid an industry-wide boom.