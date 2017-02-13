Feb 13 Nikhil Adhesives Ltd:

* Dec quarter net profit 5.3 million rupees versus 4.5 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 596.1 million rupees versus 654.2 million rupees year ago

* Says appointment of Ami Parikh as CFO in place of Yogendra Nakre