BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Cantabil Retail India Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 33.5 million rupees versus profit 24.3 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 457.3 million rupees versus 456.3 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2knqTMx) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17