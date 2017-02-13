BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 3.8 million rupees versus 3.4 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 223 million rupees versus 285.1 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kBMnGp Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17