BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Hubtown Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 23.7 million rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 693.2 million rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 79.5 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 972.4 million rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2kBMsK6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17