BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Shivam Autotech Ltd:
* Dec quarter net loss 75.8 million rupees versus profit 47.1 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 1.04 billion rupees versus 1.02 billion rupees year ago Source text:(bit.ly/2kBJLrV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17