GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
Feb 13 Poly Medicure Ltd
* Seeks members' nod for to raise authorised share capital to INR 600 million
* Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio Source text - (bit.ly/2laSHaU) Further company coverage:
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
SYDNEY, May 27 Adani Enterprises will get no exemption or discounted rates on royalties it has to pay to develop its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday.