BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 C & C Constructions Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 233.3 million rupees versus loss 316.4 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 3.06 billion rupees versus 1.99 billion rupees year ago
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17