BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Anand Projects Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 11.7 million rupees versus 39 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 267 million rupees versus 1.05 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kj1ZT9 Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17