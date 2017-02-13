BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd
* Dec quarter loss 642.5 million rupees versus loss 245.2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 597.2 million rupees versus 1.09 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2l6HoRr Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17