BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 VIP Clothing Ltd
* VIP Clothing ltd - Dec quarter net loss 12.5 million rupees versus loss 70.7 million rupees year ago
* VIP Clothing ltd - Dec quarter net sales 435.7 million rupees versus 478.5 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2knxExV) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17