Feb 13 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc:
* Pleased to announce Skyline Re 2017-1, a $180 million
private placement catastrophe bond which closed on February 7th,
2017
* It will provide three-year, indemnity-based collateralized
catastrophe reinsurance coverage, consisting of two classes, for
cincinnati insurance companies
* Class 1 covers earthquake loss only, and class 2 covers
both earthquake and severe convective storm loss, which are on a
per-occurrence and aggregate basis, respectively
