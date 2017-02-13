Feb 13 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc:

* Pleased to announce Skyline Re 2017-1, a $180 million private placement catastrophe bond which closed on February 7th, 2017

* It will provide three-year, indemnity-based collateralized catastrophe reinsurance coverage, consisting of two classes, for cincinnati insurance companies

* Class 1 covers earthquake loss only, and class 2 covers both earthquake and severe convective storm loss, which are on a per-occurrence and aggregate basis, respectively